Biden may teach us government works -- Mark Koerner

President Joe Biden has proposed an infrastructure package on a scale not seen since the days of fountain pens and carbon paper.
If he can push it through Congress, he may well accomplish three things. First, he could show a new generation of Americans that government activism can improve their lives. Second, we might get a hands-on demonstration that businesses aren’t the only “job creators,” that governments can create jobs, too -- and sometimes pretty good ones. Finally, we may re-learn a long-forgotten lesson, which is that a modest increase in the corporate income tax is not going to turn our economy into roadkill.
Biden has in effect become the rogue teacher who has chosen to wander away from the prescribed curriculum to get his students to see the world in a new way. In movies and TV shows, such teachers generally win in the end.
Real life is another matter, however. No matter how popular Biden’s agenda might be, his opponents in Congress not only object to it, they object even more to what the American people might learn from it. It’s going to be a long summer.
Mark Koerner, Madison