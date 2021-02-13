Biden may become a great president -- Nancy Johnson

All factors are present for Joe Biden to become a great president.
First are the multiple crises: the pandemic, the economy, climate change, homegrown terrorists and threats to democracy itself. Great problems create great opportunity.
Second, he knows the job. Having served for decades in the Senate and two terms as vice president, President Biden has a deep understanding of government. As a bonus, he has a reserve of personal capital built on trusted working relationships. Governing is in his bones.
Third, he is hiring good people. As promised, the executive branch is filling out with diverse public servants. We see people of expertise, experience and good will. Now let them work.
It has been stunning -- and comforting -- to see the presidency snap back to normal so quickly. In the first few weeks, President Biden is off to a good start. Maybe he can even become great.
Nancy Johnson, Windsor