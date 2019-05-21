As the 2020 presidential election nears, voters will have the opportunity to choose a candidate to run against Donald Trump, the worst president the nation has had.
The current leading candidate for the Democrats is former Vice President Joe Biden. Before Democrats rush to give Biden the nomination, it is important we look at his record.
Biden was a U.S. senator from 1973 to 2009. On almost every issue, Biden has been on the wrong side. On war, Biden voted for war on Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. He voted for the Patriot Act. He supported the partial birth abortion ban. He voted for the No Child Left Behind Act. Biden supported the North American Free Trade Act and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Biden has a consistent record of being pro-Wall Street.
We should learn from the 2016 election, which led to Trump's victory. Hillary Clinton, a conservative candidate, led to Trump winning. The election of Trump, was helped by voters who wanted change, and did not see improvements in their lives under President Barack Obama.
If one were to compare Clinton to Biden, it would be possible to argue Biden has been worse for the working class and poor, and could lead to Trump winning the popular vote and re-election.
John Carey, Madison