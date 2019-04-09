We lived in Delaware when Joe Biden was first elected to Congress. His wife and daughter were killed in an auto accident. He commuted from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, D.C., so he could kiss his sons goodnight. He has been in public service for more than 50 years, served through various presidents both Republicans and Democrats, ultimately serving as vice president under President Barack Obama.
During this time he has avoided scandals. In the time of #MeToo, I think Biden is getting a bad wrap. He doesn't have a sexual motive when putting his hands on his accusers' shoulders. It's just a caring and supportive expression. Biden comes from a time when it was OK.
I'm afraid his time to run for president has passed -- he is 75 and needs to know when to fold them. But Biden is not a sexual predator like President Donald Trump with almost 20 accusations and evidence of paying hush money to keep his accusers quiet.
I hope Biden will not be subjecting his family to the negative politics of today -- he is an honorable man and a long-serving public servant.
Lila Hemlin, Madison