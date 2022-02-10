Biden is puppet on radical string -- Roger Johnson

The old saying goes, "Fool me once, shame on you -- fool me twice, shame on me."

I foolishly believed that President Joe Biden would be a moderate and a welcome relief from delusional Donald Trump, so I voted for him.

Unfortunately, the radical left controls the old geezer and has led us down the path of runaway inflation, open borders, rampant crime, the collapse of Afghanistan, soaring gas prices, defunding the police, massive supply-chain backups and other national disasters.

A puppet on a string, Biden gets jerked around by radicals such as "the Squad," and he has earned the nickname "Bumbling Bottom of the Barrel" Biden -- the worst president ever.

Remember, Democrats, "You reap what you sow." Come election time, I (and many others) will not be fooled again.

Roger Johnson, Prairie du Sac