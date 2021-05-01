 Skip to main content
Biden is leading on climate change -- Carrie Scherpelz
Thank you, Wisconsin State Journal, for tracking President Joe Biden's efforts on climate change in his first 100 days in office.

You have given me a list of reasons to be grateful for a president who is leading us to a better future.

Carrie Scherpelz, Madison

