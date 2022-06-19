Biden is immune to common sense -- Joyce McRoberts

Common sense tells us to:
- Not wait months to alert the nation a major baby formula production shortfall. This is a life-and-death crisis for our precious babies.
- Drill for more oil and gas here in America. It would bring down the cost of gas and oil dramatically.
- Make more of our own fertilizer. We have our own potash and oil.
- Decrease the cost of gas for Americans. Our cost has doubled in 18 months and increases daily. The increase is a huge “tax.”
- Be alarmed at America's rapidly rising 9% cost of living. Inflation is a 9% “tax.”
- Stop all vaccine mandates for foreign truckers. The increasing cost of diesel fuel and the decreasing of truckers only compound the supply-chain backlog.
- Build a wall and secure it. Allowing millions of illegal immigrants and drug and human traffickers to enter our country is detrimental to our national safety.
I've come to the conclusion that the Biden administration is not only immune to common sense, it is purposefully transforming our nation's once-premier status to second-rate as fast as possible.
How many agree with me?
Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus