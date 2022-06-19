 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Biden is immune to common sense -- Joyce McRoberts

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Common sense tells us to:

  • Not wait months to alert the nation a major baby formula production shortfall. This is a life-and-death crisis for our precious babies.
  • Drill for more oil and gas here in America. It would bring down the cost of gas and oil dramatically.
  • Make more of our own fertilizer. We have our own potash and oil. 
  • Decrease the cost of gas for Americans. Our cost has doubled in 18 months and increases daily. The increase is a huge “tax.”
  • Be alarmed at America's rapidly rising 9% cost of living. Inflation is a 9% “tax.”
  • Stop all vaccine mandates for foreign truckers. The increasing cost of diesel fuel and the decreasing of truckers only compound the supply-chain backlog.
  • Build a wall and secure it. Allowing millions of illegal immigrants and drug and human traffickers to enter our country is detrimental to our national safety.

People are also reading…

I've come to the conclusion that the Biden administration is not only immune to common sense, it is purposefully transforming our nation's once-premier status to second-rate as fast as possible.

How many agree with me?

Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics