Biden is failing to address crises -- David J. Rizzo

Drug overdose deaths are increasing at an alarming rate. The cause is fentanyl from China entering the Untied States through our porous southern border, but the current administration doesn’t care.

Instead of implementing policies and focusing enforcement efforts to cut off this unabated flow of poison into our sovereign country, the administration instructs the Department of Homeland Security to establish the Disinformation Governance Board. One can only assume they think words and opinions are killing more young people than lethal drugs.

Their decision to censure free speech instead of preserving life is indefensible and imbecilic. This was such a bad idea, the board was suspended just weeks after it was created. Undaunted, the administration created a task force to address online harassment and abuse to focus on the “existential threat” of illegal conduct online. Huh? Does that even register on the list of issues concerning Americans?

We're tired of an administration that rearranges deck chairs instead of actually addressing the multiple crises (many created by them) destroying our country. Government of, by and for the people requires us to demand better from our leaders. We also deserve a fourth estate with the intestinal fortitude to demand answers.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg