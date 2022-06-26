 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Biden is failing to address crises -- David J. Rizzo

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Drug overdose deaths are increasing at an alarming rate. The cause is fentanyl from China entering the Untied States through our porous southern border, but the current administration doesn’t care.

Instead of implementing policies and focusing enforcement efforts to cut off this unabated flow of poison into our sovereign country, the administration instructs the Department of Homeland Security to establish the Disinformation Governance Board. One can only assume they think words and opinions are killing more young people than lethal drugs.

Their decision to censure free speech instead of preserving life is indefensible and imbecilic. This was such a bad idea, the board was suspended just weeks after it was created. Undaunted, the administration created a task force to address online harassment and abuse to focus on the “existential threat” of illegal conduct online. Huh? Does that even register on the list of issues concerning Americans?

People are also reading…

We're tired of an administration that rearranges deck chairs instead of actually addressing the multiple crises (many created by them) destroying our country. Government of, by and for the people requires us to demand better from our leaders. We also deserve a fourth estate with the intestinal fortitude to demand answers.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics