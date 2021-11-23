Biden is doing well as president -- Daniel Holzman

President Joe Biden has done a super job of leading our nation.
He got 32 Senate and House Republicans to act in a bipartisan manner to pass the U.S. infrastructure bill. The money will build up America and make it more efficient. President Biden and Republicans also acted to give many Americans financial assistance with COVID relief funds.
Through it all, the stock market is at all-time highs. Around 4.5 million jobs have been created in seven months.
Thanks to President Biden’s COVID relief, many Americans are better off financially. They are spending at a high rate, creating inflation, as corporations make record profits from their inflated prices.
So, yes. President Biden is partly responsible for our nation’s inflation. He gave American families lots of money to spend and allowed corporations to inflate prices and make huge profits.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo