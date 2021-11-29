Biden is bungling U.S. energy policy -- Tom Stalowski

Under the prior administration, the United States was basically energy independent for one of the first times in its history. Gas prices were low, and supply was plentiful.
Now under the Biden administration we are begging OPEC to increase production at the current higher prices. Just 10 months ago, we didn’t need OPEC. High fuel prices affect everyone, especially those who can least afford it. President Joe Biden released strategic reserves that will likely only temporarily affect the price. Furthermore, if those reserves are really needed in the event of a disaster, they won’t be there.
This is only one of the many disasters under the Biden administration. On many fronts, President Biden was handed a full deck -- it only took him 10 months to blow it.
Tom Stalowski, Oregon