 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden is bungling U.S. energy policy -- Tom Stalowski
0 comments

Biden is bungling U.S. energy policy -- Tom Stalowski

  • 0

Under the prior administration, the United States was basically energy independent for one of the first times in its history. Gas prices were low, and supply was plentiful.

Now under the Biden administration we are begging OPEC to increase production at the current higher prices. Just 10 months ago, we didn’t need OPEC. High fuel prices affect everyone, especially those who can least afford it. President Joe Biden released strategic reserves that will likely only temporarily affect the price. Furthermore, if those reserves are really needed in the event of a disaster, they won’t be there.

This is only one of the many disasters under the Biden administration. On many fronts, President Biden was handed a full deck -- it only took him 10 months to blow it.

Tom Stalowski, Oregon

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the Green Bay Packers' unvaccinated quarterback testing positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics