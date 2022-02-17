Biden is botching foreign operations -- Tom Stalowski

The lifting of sanctions imposed by the Trump administration against the companies constructing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in 2021 is yet another example of the horrible foreign policy moves by President Joe Biden's administration.

The pipeline is a major geopolitical prize for Russian Leader Vladimir Putin as he amasses forces to enter Ukraine. Subsequently, Biden flip-flopped. He said if Russia invaded Ukraine, the pipeline would be stopped.

It’s no secret to the whole world what weak and indecisive leadership we have. The Afghanistan evacuation and the death of 13 service people show the administration is incapable of pulling off any type of foreign operation.

Under the prior administration we had peace -- except with the Democratic Party in our own country. Now we face war with Russia. What a difference a year makes.

Tom Stalowski, Oregon