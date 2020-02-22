Biden is best to helm ship of state -- David Benforado
Biden is best to helm ship of state -- David Benforado

Nov. 3, 2020, is a critical watershed date for this great country.

We are much like a giant ship that has gone adrift. We’re either sailing backward or in the wrong direction. Our captain plays golf and tweets his days away, while our great ship is adrift.

We need a new captain for our ship who has the experience and who will get our ship heading in the right direction. Only one leader is already known and respected by leaders around the world. One leader knows how Washington works -- he has served in the White House as our country’s vice president for eight years and in the U.S. Senate for decades.

One leader will take on the National Rifle Association, leading the way to meaningful gun law reform (universal background checks, supported by a supermajority of Americans from every state).

Joe Biden fits the bill. He’s ready to go. Please join me in voting for Biden on April 7 in the Wisconsin presidential primary. Let’s get our ship heading in the right direction.

David Benforado, Madison

