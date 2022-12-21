 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Biden immigration policy is a failure -- Jon Thorell

American citizens should be outraged that Joe Biden's administration has allowed millions of immigrants to enter our nation illegally. If Title 42 is lifted, officials are forecasting as many as 14,000 migrants a day being released into our country.

This record breaking influx will impact our social services, health care, school systems, law enforcement, employment, narcotic use and culture. The U.S. population has risen about 100 million since 1985, much of it because of immigration. We are now $31.3 trillion in debt with continuing resolutions instead of budgets.

America simply cannot afford to shelter all the worlds impoverished peoples. How many migrants are enough? Why is the Biden administration really doing this?

Jon Thorell, Wonewoc

