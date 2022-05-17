Biden has failed to unite nation -- Dean McGuire

Besides promising to defeat the virus, candidate Joe Biden promised to unify the country. He did not explain what success would look like. But with more COVID deaths on his watch than under President Donald Trump, it seems reasonable to say he failed on the COVID promise.

His most notable promise was to unite the country. In 2021 he called people like me a white supremist. Recently, expressing his disdain for conservatives during a speech on the possibility of overturning Roe v. Wade, President Biden went beyond white supremacy and called me a member of one of the most extreme political organizations in recent American history. Not exactly unifying accusations.

Keep in mind when Roe v. Wade became the rule of the land in 1973, Democrats said abortion would be safe, legal and rare. Since that promise, up to 200 million babies have been born in this country. During that same time, 63 million abortions have been reported. If that ratio seems to exceed rare, it doesn't even tell the whole story. Now some liberals actually publicly celebrate and brag about their abortions.

President Biden continues to fail on his promises.

Dean McGuire, Madison