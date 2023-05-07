When President Joe Biden was elected he promised truth, unity and transparency. But he has repeatedly referenced incorrect data, smeared political opponents with divisive rhetoric, refused to take accountability for any problem and persistently avoids the press.

This behavior doesn’t exhibit leadership, it perfects timidity. It doesn’t show strength, it reveals weakness.

We’re being assaulted by remorseless sociopaths. Our homes are being burglarized by opportunistic teenagers, and our vehicles are being carjacked by thuggish gangs. High prices for necessities and inflation are forcing us to merely exist instead of enjoying life. Illegal immigrants and fentanyl are pouring across our southern border like water overtopping a failed levee. Our children can’t read and write well or do basic math.

American citizens need to hear from President Biden. Our cities aren’t safe. Our economy isn’t strong. Our border isn’t secure. The scourge of deadly drugs continues unabated. Our schools are failing their primary purpose.

Every time someone asks whether he is “up to the task” of being president, or whether his age should preclude a second term, Biden's response is, “Watch me.” We are watching, Mr. President, and most of us aren’t inspired by what we see.

David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg

