Biden has done well with bad hand -- Allegra Zick

The media should give President Joe Biden a break. He has been hammered for things he can’t control.

Gas prices are high because of the war in Ukraine and oil companies taking advantage of the situation to raise prices. Prices are high on groceries and clothing because big corporations are seeing their opportunity to raise prices. Big stores have eliminated their competition and are free to choose their prices. Meat and other foods are processed by only a few companies.

Though Biden strongly criticized the gun lobbies and manufacturers, the U.S. Senate was only able to pass minor reforms, and Biden could do nothing to stop the extreme behavior of the U.S. Supreme Court in its abortion ruling. Unemployment is at some of the lowest levels for 50 years, but wages haven't always kept pace with inflation. Again, that is the fault of the greedy corporations.

Many farmers have reduced their acreage because they’re not paid for their products, while the big corporations reap profits because shortages are to their advantage. Biden is doing a pretty good job considering the hand he’s been given.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City