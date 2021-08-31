 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden has bungled Afghanistan mission -- Sue Paulson
0 comments

Biden has bungled Afghanistan mission -- Sue Paulson

  • 0

I am so sad and so very angry after hearing the news of the loss of life of 13 of our military members, the injuring of many others and the loss of life of over 100 Afghan people, including children, and the injuring of many more at the Kabul airport last week.

We have such an incompetent president and administration. In President Joe Biden's first speech about this tragedy, he blamed everyone but his administration, and then said, "The buck stops here." In that case, he certainly has blood on his hands.

I think this horrible event hit me so hard because a loved one gave a year of his life training for and going to Afghanistan, and for what?

Biden should be impeached, and his administration that's responsible for this debacle should all be fired.

Sue Paulson, DeForest

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics