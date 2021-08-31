Biden has bungled Afghanistan mission -- Sue Paulson

I am so sad and so very angry after hearing the news of the loss of life of 13 of our military members, the injuring of many others and the loss of life of over 100 Afghan people, including children, and the injuring of many more at the Kabul airport last week.
We have such an incompetent president and administration. In President Joe Biden's first speech about this tragedy, he blamed everyone but his administration, and then said, "The buck stops here." In that case, he certainly has blood on his hands.
I think this horrible event hit me so hard because a loved one gave a year of his life training for and going to Afghanistan, and for what?
Biden should be impeached, and his administration that's responsible for this debacle should all be fired.
Sue Paulson, DeForest