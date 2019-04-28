It’s time to take back our country.
Our country has been hijacked by President Donald Trump and controlled by Republicans for much too long. The person to take back the presidency is Joe Biden.
He alone can unite the Democrats, entice independents, and woo some Republicans. It is crucial for Democrats in 2020 to win in traditionally Democratic states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania. And we must return Wisconsin to the Democratic column in the next presidential election.
Don’t fool yourself, President Trump will be a tough opponent in 2020. It is vitally important that Democrats nominate their most electable candidate. They must not form a "circular firing squad" and eliminate promising candidates who do not match their views on 100% of the issues.
It’s time to be pragmatic and practical, and not insist on complete fidelity to all current liberal ideas.
Biden’s our man for 2020. Support him because he is the best Democrat to purge the Oval Office of its current odious occupant.
John Pleuss, Madison