Biden has been a disappointment -- David Stalowski

It’s my assumption that the majority of Americans who voted for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket did so because they plain didn’t like or basically hated Donald Trump.
What do we have now? An old career politician with a do-nothing vice president.
We have perceived weakness across the globe. President Biden botched the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, which killed 13 American service members. He allowed evacuees to come into our country with insufficient vetting while leaving American and Afghanistan allies behind.
In addition, we have migrants pouring into our country through Mexico. Besides human and child trafficking, we have the deadly Fentanyl drug being smuggled into our country across the Mexican border, thanks to Mexico and China. Cocaine laced with Fentanyl is killing people.
We have a president who refuses to answer questions from the media after reading off a teleprompter by simply walking away. We’re only 10 months under this administration. God help us all.
David Stalowski, Verona