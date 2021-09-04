Biden had courage to end endless war -- Wendy Fearnside

I applaud President Joe Biden for having the resolve to end America's war in Afghanistan.
Losing a war is ugly. Winning a war isn't pretty, either. This war has spanned the terms of four presidents. The first three knew it could not be won but did not have the courage to take the heat of ending it. Instead, they let it drag on and on, with no end in sight. There was no foreseeable path to victory, whatever that was supposed to mean.
I hope we can learn from this long, drawn-out and disastrous experience that we need to find better ways to cope with the challenges facing the world today.
War is not the answer. War depletes us and leaves us without the resources to fight the fundamental underlying problems of the world today -- climate change, environmental degradation, hunger, sickness, intolerance, injustice and gross inequities within our own population and between the countries and peoples of the world. We can do better.
Wendy Fearnside, Madison