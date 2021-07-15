Biden failed to unify America -- Dean McGuire

Candidate Joe Biden ran an uninspiring campaign to become president.
Though his basement campaign was advertised as avoiding COVID-19, he has since proven it was all he was capable of doing.
It worked because he convinced voters he could unite the country. It was one of the few things I remember him adamantly promising. What else could a lackluster candidate with two failed presidential runs have to convince people to vote for him.
Three months into his presidency, Biden robbed us of his promise of national unity in a full-throated way. He referred to the new Georgia election law as Jim Crow 2.0. Even as a senior citizen born in the 1940s who spent over 30 years in the South, the only thing I know about Jim Crow is what I have read. Jim Crow is an extremely racist relic that should only be spoken when referring to history.
Biden could have diplomatically expressed dissatisfaction with the Georgia law and still kept his unity promise. He could have complimented Georgia on its 17 days of early voting and told Georgia he looked forward to the day his home state of Delaware offered early voting. He blew his most sacred promise to the country.
Dean McGuire, Madison