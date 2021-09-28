Biden endangers nation's freedom -- Josephine Kischer

President Joe Biden put his hand on a Bible on Jan. 20 and swore to uphold and defend the Constitution and protect this country and its citizens.
In only nine months he is completely derelict in his duties on all fronts. He knows his mandates on vaccinations are unconstitutional, yet he still threatens to enforce them. At the same time, he is letting thousands enter our borders without concern that COVID may come with them.
He is attacking those who are trying to keep us safe, such as our Border Patrol agents, who work diligently and risk their lives attempting to keep order among the thousands invading our country. These immigrants could become willing subjects of a socialist regime once the radical left has destroyed our republic.
President Ronald Reagan said: "Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. It has to be fought for and defended by each generation." This is the generation that could be responsible for the destruction of the greatest country ever. It is time for us to fight for our country and protect it, so that we will be able to pass it on to our children and grandchildren.
Josephine Kischer, Platteville