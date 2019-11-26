Joe Biden should be investigated for malfeasance in office while he was vice president of the United States. His official involvement with Ukraine appears to coincide with his son's otherwise inexplicable enrichment.
President Donald Trump asked for an investigation in his now-famous telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. You can read the transcript.
Trying to shift the focus from Biden’s potential malfeasance in office to petty “digging up dirt” on Biden is a pretty convenient way to take the heat off Biden and transfer it to President Trump. Degrading an investigation into “digging up dirt” seems to be gaining traction with our political set.
The fact that Biden is now running for president doesn’t shield him from investigation or prosecution if he didn't something wrong while in office. And Biden’s actions in Ukraine occurred before he became a candidate for president. Running for president is not a “get out of jail free” card.
Jon Nelson, Verona