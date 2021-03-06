 Skip to main content
Biden deserves bishops' respect -- John Murphy
President Joe Biden has been congratulated by Pope Francis but also criticized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. I wish they were both on the same page, and that the bishops would stop criticizing a wonderful human being and the second Catholic president in our nation's history

Apparently, others feel this way as well. The Catholic magazine America, and the National Catholic Reporter newspaper have criticized the Catholic bishops for their lack of fairness and recommend the bishops stay out of politics.

In fact, the Catholic Reporter has urged the Vatican (Pope Francis), in a Jan. 28 editorial, to "Investigate the US Bishops Conference" to find out where it went wrong.

As an American Catholic, I do not believe the bishops are speaking for me, and they need to alter course so they can encompass all Catholic voices. The Catholic Church has lost many members over the years, and this attitude on their part does not bode well for the future.

John Murphy, Madison

