Biden deserves a solid 'F' grade -- Dennis Carlson

Has Dean Baker lost his mind? In his column on Monday he gave President Joe Biden a solid "A" for his first two years in office. Biden deserves a solid "F."

Biden's Afghanistan exit was disgraceful, our southern border is a drug and crime-ridden disaster. Biden's reckless spending created the inflation and his handling of the pandemic was poor. His appointees to help lead the executive branch are incompetent. He has done nothing to correct the problems in the FBI and intelligence agencies. His actions on clean energy are foolish and naive. His family are appears corrupt.