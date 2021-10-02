Biden could face impeachment soon -- Dean McGuire

After Jan. 6, President Donald Trump was considered by many to be the worst president in history. He was so bad that he was impeached after he lost the election and was about to leave the White House.
Since President Joe Biden took office, he has broken his two biggest promises: unifying the country and ending COVID.
President Biden hasn't even united his own party, let alone the country. The mandatory vaccination program, which ignores natural immunity, could leave lots of people without a job and create a bigger labor shortage fiasco. Officials at Biden's own Food and Drug Administration disagreed with his plan for vaccine booster shots.
The Afghanistan withdrawal left 13 American military personal dead from a suicide bomber, and 10 innocent civilians dead from an American drone strike. It left innocent Americans, allies and billions of dollars of equipment behind. The Taliban that sheltered terrorists, including those who planned the 9/11 attacks, is now in charge.
The U.S. restricts many Canadians from entering the United States, but illegal immigrants are welcomed and processed at the southern border -- without proper COVID testing or vaccination. Then they are released throughout the country.
Now include an annualized inflation rate of 5% and proposed higher taxes and debt, and you have to wonder when President Biden faces impeachment.
Dean McGuire, Madison