Biden bungled the baby formula crisis -- Joyce McRoberts

Several complaints about baby formula from Abbott Labs in Michigan led to its shutdown in February. It manufactures a large portion of the baby formula sold in America.

Shouldn't that have prompted a “life and death crisis” in February? Babies were not going to have food -- period. At the very least, a Food and Drug Administration or White House press conference could have alerted the public about a possible solution. A normal functioning White House and press would have been busy assuring parents that other companies were going to save the day and supply the needed baby formula until Abbott went back into production.

The White House and media instead chose to talk about aid to Ukraine, surging COVID numbers and the potential ban on abortion.

I never heard peep about the baby formula crisis from either the White House or the media when the complaints were originally filed or when the plant closed in February. You would think a nationwide crisis like this would have made news sooner. The processing centers for illegal immigrants along the southern border seem to have plenty of baby formula. Elsewhere, not so much.

Joyce McRoberts, New Glarus