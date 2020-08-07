You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden blunders by skipping Democratic convention in Milwaukee -- Fred Klancnik
0 comments

Biden blunders by skipping Democratic convention in Milwaukee -- Fred Klancnik

  • 0

Vice President Joe Biden’s decision not to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee is the biggest mistake the Biden campaign has made to date. He is repeating Hillary Clinton’s hands-off approach to Wisconsin, and it could cost him the state’s Electoral College votes. He continues to ignore Wisconsin voters just as Clinton did in 2016.

The Republican narrative will be something like, “President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been here in our Wisconsin communities listening to our problems and offering solutions many times this year. Biden isn't setting foot in our state and is now turning his back on our largest city by not even showing up for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, coronavirus cases are on their way down in Wisconsin and the stock market is nearing its all time high. Why would you vote for a senile old man who is afraid to leave his basement in Delaware to make his much anticipated DNC acceptance speech in America’s heartland?”

Pandemic or no pandemic, the people of Wisconsin need to know that their president cares enough to visit them in their communities.

Fred Klancnik, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics