 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biden better than lesser of two evils -- Jean Teter
0 comments

Biden better than lesser of two evils -- Jean Teter

  • 0

Looking back over presidential elections, I have too often felt that I was choosing the lesser of two evils in deciding who to vote for.

The 2016 election was a defining moment in my life as an American voter. The Republican and Democratic parties had both moved so far from a middle ground that I couldn’t choose the lesser of two evils.

Still, I wasn’t willing to relinquish my right and duty as a voter. My only way to protest was to vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson. I had no idea who he was or what he represented, but I would not enable Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton with my vote.

The ensuing four years have only intensified party exclusively and extremism, hurling our nation into a political pit of us versus them. And what of the voter who doesn’t support the extremes? Well, this year it is a little easier.

I will cast my one vote for Joe Biden because President Trump has been eroding the foundations of democracy throughout his presidency. He is trying to create a Trump-branded kingdom, even suggesting that he deserves more than two terms as president. Vote Biden.

Jean Teter, Fitchburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics