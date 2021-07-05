 Skip to main content
Biden administration is our nation's worst -- David Stalowski
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will go down in history as the worst administration ever -- worse than Jimmy Carter's.

We had a secure border, energy independence, peace in the Middle East, lower income taxes, a booming economy and Operation Warp Speed for the COVID vaccine under President Donald Trump.

What do we have now? An open border crisis (with criminal human, sex and drug trafficking), a canceled Keystone oil pipeline (with thousands of family jobs lost), weakness to our enemies (Iran, Russia and China), higher gas prices, inflation, riots, crime and calls to defund the police in Democratic-run cities (such as Chicago, Minneapolis and Portland).

We have a president who is too weak to lead our country, and a vice president who is not capable to tackle the border crisis. And then there's Hunter Biden's laptop. 

David Stalowski, Verona

