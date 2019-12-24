Bible tells us to welcome refugees -- Rabbi Jonathan Biatch

I am grateful that Gov. Tony Evers has agreed to initial refugee resettlement in Wisconsin, per his consent to Executive Order 13888. Bravo to you, Governor. You have just saved the lives of hundreds of people.
Those who come to American shores seeking safety from persecution and bigotry, those who wish to attain a better life for themselves and those who desire to live with the blessings of liberty -- all of these people should be welcomed here.
Especially at this time of year in Wisconsin, when temperatures descend to below-zero levels and kind-hearted people think of the plight of the stranger, many of us observe the dictates of the Bible, which are to welcome and comfort the "stranger," whoever they may be. In many of our scriptures, the unwelcomed and dismissed wanderer found shelter and hospitality, and so we must do these things for the stranger today.
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, Madison