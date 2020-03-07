Bias response forms make UW safe for all -- Mahee Patel

Donald Downs Feb. 23 column, “Keep Big Brother off UW campus,” is informative of the reasons why bias response forms are crucial.

The notion that recognizing the impact of language is in some way silencing is ludicrous and irresponsible. These forms expose the significance of microaggressions. Language that is at the expense of minority identities perpetuate white supremacy culture. Understanding this does not discourage well-intentioned people to speak their minds. Rather, it encourages them to continue speaking their minds equipped with the knowledge of the impact of their words.

Furthermore, the author insinuates that "trigger warnings" are somehow limiting to campus. Trigger warnings do not exist to regulate material -- they exist so students can prepare themselves in case they might have to revisit past trauma. When students are prepared to discuss potentially upsetting material, they are equipped to avoid distracting or upsetting reactions. Trigger warnings do not mean that suddenly that material is too taboo to be taught -- it allows students to more readily engage with content.