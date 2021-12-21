 Skip to main content

Bias against white folks is also wrong -- Dan Redmond
As reported in the Dec. 15 State Journal article "Passed over, candidate complains about bias," former military police officer Eric Hill filed a civil rights complaint about racist and biased remarks on social media posts by members of the Police Civilian Oversight Board, who are in charge of the hiring process.

Most of us agree that derogatory comments about minority people are unacceptable. But if they are about white people (or the military or the police), Madison “progressives” appear to accept them.

The bias of members of the badly balanced oversight board makes them unfit to serve.

If the matter were reversed, and they were white, they would be asked to step down. You will see instead that they are allowed to stay. This is not fair play.

Dan Redmond, Madison

