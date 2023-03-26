Recently, a teen voice proceeded to tell of a car accident. He was on his cell phone and rammed into the back bumper of a pregnant woman who was transported to the hospital. He admitting texting at the wheel and the police arrested him. He then connected me to "a court appointed attorney," Frank, who stated he just met with a judge and negotiated a deal. There was bail set at $8,000 cash and the cash was to be sent to a bondsman. If paid, our grandson would avoid the incident on his driving record and would not lose his license. Confidentiality was required, and I was told I could not talk with his parents or the bank, since it would be bad for the judge's reputation to be so lenient. The deal was off if anyone was privy the terms.