Beware of 'critical GOP theory' -- Linda Bernhardt
Beware of 'critical GOP theory' -- Linda Bernhardt

You’ve heard of “critical race theory.”

That’s the GOP’s opportunity to rewrite our racist history and clean up the white supremacy that has been ignored or suppressed in history books and teaching throughout U.S. history. It’s also a good diversion to ignore side distractions while all the GOP Trump supporters are perpetuating conspiracy theories and lies for the “dictator wanna-be.”

For example, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, saying climate change is "bulls---."

I propose we label what we are watching around the country “critical GOP theory.” This includes daily efforts to suppress the vote under the guise of "fairer" elections.

In Wisconsin and Texas, as well as other states where the GOP is running most if not all of the branches of government, taxpayers are paying for investigations of a fair election in the most bizarre stunts ever seen in a democracy. In Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who thinks he is running this state, is spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars for an "investigation" to placate the former president who has threatened to "primary" Vos.

So we see how we the taxpayers have to pay for Vos and the GOP follies -- even when they say we have insufficient funds for schools, health care and getting rid of the pandemic.

Linda Bernhardt, Platteville

