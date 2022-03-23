Better shooters must be priority -- Mike Wissen

Is anybody else getting sick of watching the UW men’s Badgers basketball team shooting the basketball whether it’s from inside the arc or from three point land?

Anybody who has played basketball can clearly see that we are a terrible shooting team and this has gone on for the last ten years. I did not see one team in the NCAA Tournament that is as bad a shooting team as the Badgers.

I know Wisconsin recruits a certain type of player, but why don’t they include shooting in their recruitment? Playing defense is fine but scoring more points than your opponent wins games.

You will not see the Badgers advance very far in the NCAA Tournament without good consistent shooters.

(Thank you Johnny Davis for a great season).

Mike Wissen, Madison