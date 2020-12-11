Better safe than sorry with schools -- Miriam Rodriguez Jimenez

In response to last Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools," I believe students shouldn't return to school until it's safe and everyone receives the vaccine.
I know students will lose learning opportunities. But what's the point of learning if the students die. Without students, there is no learning. It's better to keep our people safe. It's better to keep the future of our country safe. A student from a Madison high school died from a COVID-related illness. Let's not lose more. Let's not bring more pain to families and our country.
Let's say we send our students to school, they get the virus and survive. Even if they survive, they can pass it on to their loved ones (the people they live with) and maybe those loved ones can't survive the virus.
It's better to be safe than sorry.
Miriam Rodriguez Jimenez, La Follette High School student, Madison
