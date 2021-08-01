Better enforcement needed on Beltline -- Bill Walters

The July 17 letter to the editor "Lower the speed limit on Beltline" called for a new Beltline speed limit of 45 mph.
I believe even less of the small percentage of drivers who abide by the 55 mph limit would comply. The vast majority would drive faster. Drivers travelling at 45 mph are irritatingly slow -- we don't need more angry drivers.
What is really needed is better enforcement, similar to the recent operation on East Washington Avenue in Madison that caught more than a dozen speeders.
The stretch of the Beltline I notice with speeding issues is between the Verona Road interchange and the Gammon Road exit. This area is hard to set up for speed enforcement, and the speeders know it. Daily enforcement is needed to make a difference. That stretch is easy for the "racers" to enter and exit to elude police.
A better solution would be to set up a LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system with cameras. This would target individual vehicles for violations.
This suggestion comes from a driver who drives at the current traffic flow slightly toward the slower side, but has had two very near accidents from those racing. A few feet the wrong way and this letter may not have been written.
Bill Walters, Fitchburg