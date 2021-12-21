Bernier shouldn't bring gun to forum -- Jerry Collins

Recently it was reported that state Sen. Kathleen Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, plans on meeting with former Supreme Court Justice Gableman in the county she represents.
She wants to tell him to stop the inquiry because it makes Republicans look bad. Never mind how it undermines our democracy and hurts the country. She also says she will attend the meeting with her concealed carry permit because she fears Gableman supporters are all jazzed up and are a threat.
Think about that.
A state senator is planning on carrying a gun to a meeting in anticipation of a gunfight. What kind of country do we live in that citizens now carry guns to public meetings? This is third world stuff.
She sees no harm in bringing a gun into a meeting place where it is likely the arguments will become heated. We as a country are totally lost.
Jerry Collins, Madison