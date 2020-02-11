Bernie Sanders ideas are unworkable -- Joe Tripalin

With his win in New Hampshire and his finish at the top in Iowa, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont is the front-runner for the Democratic Party presidential nomination.
I understand Sanders is authentic, a good campaigner, and has built a great ground game. But beyond that, what do people see in him?
He has had a lackluster career in the U.S. Senate with no major accomplishments. He has voiced support for the Cuban regime and Daniel Ortega, the communist insurgent in Nicaragua. In a 1980 press release, he said he fully supported the Socialist Workers Party defense of the Cuban revolution.
Besides his support for brutal regimes and brutal insurgencies, his ideas for our country are unworkable. "Medicare for All" would not only strip everyone of their good health care and replace it with an inferior federal program, it would bankrupt the government after raising everyone's taxes.
His other ideas about energy and foreign policy are just as wacky. For goodness sake, learn something about a candidate before you support him.
Joe Tripalin, McFarland