Bernie has worn out his welcome -- Margaret Benbow

The peculiar letter to the editor "Sanders must be the 2020 nominee," from the Jan. 21 State Journal, says we must choose Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee or "huge swaths" of people will refuse to vote in protest.

These vast hordes must live somewhere in a bubble. I know many left-leaning Democrats, and most of them feel Sanders has chronically overstayed his welcome. He alienated a "huge swath" of the party in 2016, when he divided the Democratic vote and made President Donald Trump's win inevitable. The Republicans and Russians would be even more ecstatic than Sanders if he received the nomination. They've been slobbering with eagerness to get at him since 2016, and he has a very vulnerable history.

These days, his campaign shows signs of dysfunction and confusion. He promised in a recent ad that he would go after the one-percenters. Sanders is a one-percenter. His campaign staffers and supporters have been distorting Joe Biden's positions so grossly that even the unshockable media was appalled.

Sadly for us, he left his integrity behind in 2016, when he became convinced that any act that boosted the "Party of Bernie" was forgivable.

Margaret Benbow, Madison

