In the Feb. 9 letter to the editor "Start building the wall tomorrow," the author's analogy to the Berlin Wall fails.
The Berlin Wall was built by East Germany, with Soviet approval, to prevent East Germans from fleeing into West Germany -- despite the claim that the wall would keep western enemies of the German Democratic Republic from flooding into that country and enjoying the pleasures of the workers' paradise. The Berlin Wall was only part of the strictly enforced and heavily fortified border of the GDR, which included minefields and miles of barbed wire. The Berlin Wall Museum estimates 1,800 deaths occurred at the border, while other estimates include 262 deaths at the Berlin Wall itself, including 24 guards.
For the author's analogy to hold, either Mexico would build the wall and kill those who attempt to flee into the United States, or the United States would build the wall and kill those who try to flee into Mexico.
Both are unlikely, I hope.
James Rohan, Middleton