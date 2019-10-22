Approximately 25% of veterans live in rural America. That’s one-in-four veterans who, when emergency medical care is needed can’t hope for a quick response or short ride to the nearest hospital.
That’s why it’s concerning that some in Congress are pushing bills that would force rural out-of-network medical providers to accept in-network rates that are set by insurance companies and the government whether or not those rates cover the costs of care. This is called benchmarking.
Rural parts of America have historically had difficulty attracting residency-trained emergency medicine specialists. This has resulted in insufficient ER staffing levels. America’s rural hospitals are dangerously fragile. Placing them under additional financial stress will only exasperate the problem.
Forcing rural hospitals to accept benchmarked rates risks additional closures and less availability of care for veterans. Why would Congress push a plan that could put more rural providers out of business? Sadly, it’s to appease the insurance lobby, who benefits by not having to expand networks or negotiate rates.
Rural Americans and rural veterans have a hard-enough time finding medical care and we don’t need insurance lobbyists and Congress making the problem worse. Congress should vote no to benchmarking.
William Davis, Fitchburg, veteran