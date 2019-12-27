Bell ringers show sorry state of charity -- Dick Radtke

In recent weeks I’ve passed a number of Salvation Army bell ringers working to raise funds to help the poor and underserved.
That got me to thinking that it is a sad commentary on the American way of life that in a country as rich and successful as ours, volunteers are reduced to begging for alms on the street corner. The public policymakers and those who pull the strings of the public policymakers ought to be ashamed to show their faces as the travesty of unequal wealth distribution continues to become more widespread.
Dick Radtke, Madison