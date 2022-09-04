Believe warnings about Republicans -- Ronald Stevens

It seems like you cannot believe anything they say in political campaigns. Everything is so negative it is really hard to believe it could all be true.

But, in this election you should believe those who are warning you about the plans the Republicans have.

Democrats have warned for years that, given the opportunity, Republicans would overturn Roe v. Wade. It took them awhile but thanks to some creative application of the rules by former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., they were finally successful in packing the Supreme Court and getting this long-planned attack on women done.

Democrats have been warning for decades that Republicans will oppose environmental legislation, even as their constituents battle wildfires, floods and hurricanes. Not a single Republican voted for the climate bill that just passed Congress.

Now they have their sights set on Social Security and Medicare with proposals to make spending on both "discretionary."

Republicans couldn't care less about the world they are leaving behind to your children and grandchildren.

Campaigning is an ugly business. Unfortunately, in the case of Republicans, reality is just as ugly.

Ronald Stevens, Kenosha