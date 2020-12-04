Being safe really isn't that hard -- Dick Cullen

Wisconsin should pull its head out of its sandbox. How pathetic we are behaving.
People up north should remember that tourism is their livelihood. Who is going to want to visit a COVID-19 hot spot? Not me.
We all want to go to bars and restaurants. But don’t. Give our health care family members a break. Hope is coming. Stay safe.
It's not that hard. Our return to normal can happen sooner than the path we are on. Wear a mask.
Dick Cullen, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!