Being safe isn't living in fear -- Paul Nelson

When I drive a car, I'm not afraid of being killed or injured in an accident, but I wear a seat belt to reduce my risk.
I don't worry about my house burning down, but I carry insurance just in case. I'm not afraid of the coronavirus, but I wear a mask and limit my social contacts to do my small part to control the infection and get our economy back on track.
Our current president is the superspreader in chief. How many more hundreds of thousands will needlessly die or become seriously ill because he can't demonstrate the level of personal responsibility required to beat this virus?
Paul Nelson, Madison
