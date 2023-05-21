Tuesday's letter to the editor "U.S. border should be more secure" suggests we should pattern our border security on countries such as North Korea, China and Saudi Arabia.

These countries are some of the most oppressive regimes in the world, with abysmal records on every sort of human rights issue imaginable.

To promote these nations as models for any sort of fair, humane government is sad and absurd. The only guidance we should ever take from these countries is how not to run a thinking, caring country.

Dennis B. Appleton, Madison

