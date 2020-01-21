Behavior at schools must be addressed -- Tawsif Anam

The Madison School District has serious matters to address -- from finding a new superintendent to retaining experienced school staff. At the core of its problem is dealing with unacceptable student behavior.
Cases of bullying, using racial slurs, fighting, threatening to cause harm and more have affected the educational environment of Madison's schools. While schools should ideally be a safe place for students to gain knowledge and valuable problem-solving and social interaction skills, incidents of disruptive and reckless behavior have deteriorated the atmosphere in some schools.
According to news reports, teachers and staff in the school district are frustrated with the disciplinary policy, which makes it nearly impossible to expel a student based on behavior. Recently, a middle school student who shot another student with a BB gun was identified as having 25 previous behavioral issues on record.
Such data makes you wonder how lenient a school needs to be in the face of rising challenges and threats, and at what cost. To ensure a safe learning environment for all students, the district must adopt stringent policy that includes strong disciplinary actions to address harmful behavior in schools.
Tawsif Anam, Madison