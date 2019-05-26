I was so happy to see the recent article “Area beekeepers keep honey production flowing,” which shed light on local producers utilizing the wildlife we treasure here in Wisconsin to create important items. This includes soaps, lotions and, of course, honey.

Reading this article, I couldn’t help but think of the devastating drops in bee populations. Bees are our most important pollinators, and Wisconsin is a top 10 producer of honey.

One of the major causes of bees dying off is the widespread use of pesticides called neonicotinoids (neonics). This class of pesticides has already been banned in the European Union, Maryland and Connecticut. Canada is phasing them out.

We need Wisconsin to ban the most common and harmful uses of these chemicals as soon as possible.

As a college student and vegan in Madison, I rely on affordable, local produce from farmer’s markets. Many people do. Without bees, we’ll lose everything from almonds and strawberries to the alfalfa used to feed dairy cows.

We need to pass this ban on neonics. Our food supply and our very ecology depend on it.

Mary Rose Reynolds, Madison